KSL Sports Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 11 of college football

Posted - Nov. 13, 2026 at 11:38 a.m.

KSL Sports
 
Utah defensive tackle Semi Taulanga (99) runs with the ball against BYU cornerback Mory Bamba (4) after lining up as a wide receiver during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
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SALT LAKE CITY — With three games left in the regular season, it's getting tougher to find wins every Saturday.

But that's not for you, who is well-versed in how this goes. You've probably stacked several 5-0 weeks and are ready to do it again this weekend. If not, you've got another great opportunity ahead of you.

The weekend begins early with a Friday night Big Ten matchup as Illinois travels to Los Angeles with hopes of ending UCLA's undefeated season. The Bruins have been a tough out every weekend, but can they do it for a 10th straight week?

On Saturday, the games begin when Wake Forest travels to SMU in an ACC clash among ranked teams, followed up by BYU welcoming Baylor to Provo. The Cougars are looking to shake off last weekend's rivalry loss against a Bears squad who is on a hot streak following the firing of their head coach.

And then it's No. 2 Utah traveling to Tucson to face an upset-mind Arizona team, who has a Heisman worthy QB ready to do some damage against his childhood team. Can Noah Fifita rally the troops over Utah, or does the undefeated season continue through another week.

The night ends when Utah State travels to San Diego, looking to keep bowl eligibility alive. The Aggies have staved off defeat the last few weeks, but San Diego State won't be an easy win.

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.

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SportsBYU CougarsCollegeUtah State AggiesUtah Utes

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