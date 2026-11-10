Saratoga Springs schools temporarily locked down after police chase alleged carjacker

SARATOGA SPRINGS — One man was arrested and several schools were placed on secure status as police pursued a carjacking suspect across multiple cities Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Michael Olsen with Sandy police, at around 5 a.m., a man in his 20s approached a woman driving near 9400 S. 700 East in Salt Lake City, attempting to steal her car. Olsen said the man threatened the driver with a gun, firing one shot toward the ground. The woman then got out of her car, uninjured. The man attempted to drive away but "for some reason" was unable to, according to Olsen.

The man then fled into a nearby neighborhood. Police searched for him but failed to locate him.

Olsen said at about 6 a.m., the man approached another woman driving near 150 E. 9200 South, this time successfully stealing her car, a Nissan. Police contacted Nissan, which helped them locate the woman's car in Herriman, Olsen said. They were able to follow the car to Lehi.

In a statement sent to parents, the Alpine School District said police placed five schools in Saratoga Springs on secure status at 8:32 a.m. as officers worked to locate and arrest the man. These schools included Saratoga Shores Elementary, Silver Lake Elementary, Springside Elementary, Thunder Ridge Elementary and Lake Mountain Middle School.

As the man arrived in Lehi, he got out of the car and fled on foot. According to Olsen, police then tracked the man to Saratoga Springs and arrested him. The schools were taken off secure status at 8:49 a.m., according to the Alpine School District.

At this time, police have not identified the man. Olsen said no one was injured during the pursuit.

Correction:A prior version of this story identified Olsen as a sergeant with Saratoga Springs police. He is actually part of Sandy police.