Kao Miura wins men's figure skating title and completes Japanese sweep at Cup of China

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SHENZHEN, China — Kao Miura completed a Japanese sweep with a commanding victory in the men's program at the Cup of China on Sunday.

A day after compatriot Chiba Mone won the women's title, Miura posted a personal-best 190.35 in the free skate for an overall career-best score of 293.25 to build on his lead from Friday's short program.

The 21-year-old Miura finished well clear of second-placed Vladislav Dikidzhi (282.44) and Evgeni Semenenko was third with 281.62. It was Dikidzhi's first career Grand Prix medal.

"It's turned out to be a very happy day for me," said Miura, who finished second at the Grand Prix de France. "It was the best performance of my career so thank you.

"At the last Grand Prix Final I was in three years ago, which was also in China, I ran up a fever and did not perform as well as I could have. This year's Final is in China again so I'm looking to redeem myself."

Miura's compatriot Sato Shun, who won Olympic bronze in Milan, finished fourth on 277.20 after popping a couple of jumps.

Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov was fifth on 263.49 and missed out on qualification for the final.

Miura, who fell just 0.06 short of his personal best in Friday's short program, pumped his fist several times as the music ended on his near-flawless Jekyll and Hyde routine, celebrating the second Grand Prix title of his career.

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