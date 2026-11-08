Brighton moves up to second in the Premier League, Liverpool wins and Chelsea loses

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MANCHESTER, England — High flying Brighton moved up second in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Brentford on Sunday.

Liverpool is back to winning ways, beating Crystal Palace 3-1, while Chelsea fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat to relegation-fighting Sunderland.

Brighton's outstanding start to the campaign continued with a seventh win from 10 games to leave it five points adrift of leader and defending champion Arsenal.

Goals from Diego Gomez and Pascal Gross secured victory at the Amex Stadium for Fabian Hurzeler's team, which is becoming the surprise story of the season.

Liverpool bounced back from back-to-back losses to Arsenal in the league and Fenerbahce in the Champions League to pick up three points at Palace.

Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak were all on target at Selhurst Park. A stoppage-time penalty from Eddie Nketiah reduced the deficit, but did little to ease the pressure on Palace coach Pierre Sage, with his team bottom of the standings heading into the international break.

Isak now has eight goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

Sunderland moved off the foot of the table with victory against Chelsea. Enzo Le Fee's first-half penalty settled the game at the Stadium of Light and saw Chelsea drop to fifth, with Liverpool climbing to fourth.

Bournemouth is seventh after a 2-1 win at Ipswich. Evanilson scored his seventh goal in eight games to put Bournemouth ahead at Portman Road and a Leif Davis own goal made it 2-0 at the break.

Jack Clarke pulled one back for Ipswich with a second-half penalty.

Manchester United was playing Aston Villa in the later kick-off with uncertainty surrounding the future of Michael Carrick.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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