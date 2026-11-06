New leaders emerge at Utah Capitol after election shakeup

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers selected their new leadership for the upcoming legislative session. On Friday night, the top Republicans acknowledged voters sent a sobering message in this election cycle.

The most notable change came in the Senate, where Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, was chosen as Senate president. Vickers emerged as a leading candidate after Tuesday's mid-term election, when Sen. Kirk Cullimore, who had been viewed as a favorite for the role, lost his reelection bid in a shocking upset to Democrat Shana Anderson. Cullimore had been widely seen as the likely successor after current Senate President Stewart Adams, lost his primary race earlier this summer.

Speaking after the caucus vote, Vickers said the election results should serve as a signal from voters.

"As we come out of this election cycle, we've seen some things change," Vickers said. "I think there was some messages sent. The public is telling us things."

Republican lawmakers also selected Sen. Chris Wilson as Senate majority leader, Sen. Mike McKell as majority whip and Sen. Keven Stratton as assistant whip.

In the House, Republicans faced significant losses, surrendering their two-thirds supermajority and losing approximately 16 seats, according to current election results.

House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, who was reelected by his caucus to continue leading the chamber, said Utah voters echoed concerns seen across the country.

"We were not immune to what happened nationally," Schultz said. "Voters here in this state are telling us something as well. One of the things we've taken away is we need to do a better job having conversations with citizens of the state."

In the House, Republicans elected Rep. Casey Snider as majority leader, Rep. Candice Pierucci as majority whip and Rep. Cal Roberts as assistant whip.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats finalized their leadership team amid recent internal caucus tensions. Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-West Valley City, will remain Senate minority leader, while newly elected Sen. Silvia Catten, D-Salt Lake City, was selected as caucus manager, replacing Sen. Kathleen Riebe. Sen. Karen Kwan was elected minority whip, and Sen. Jen Plumb was elected minority assistant whip.

House Democrats are expected to choose their leadership team on Nov. 16.