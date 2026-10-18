Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beats Rafael Jodar to win Shanghai Masters for his biggest career title

Posted - Oct. 18, 2026 at 5:52 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates after winning the men's singles final against Spain's Rafael Jodar at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026.

Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina celebrates after winning the men's singles final against Spain's Rafael Jodar at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

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SHANGHAI — Alejandro Davidovich Fokina rallied from a set and a break down to beat Rafael Jodar 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 and win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, securing his third title of the year and biggest yet of his career.

The 25th-seeded Spaniard had lost the first five finals of his career, including the Monte Carlo Masters in 2022.

His other titles this year came on grass in Mallorca in June and at the Chengdu Open in China last month. Both were ATP 250 tournaments.

The 20-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar, seeded No. 12, was also appearing in his first Masters final and looked set for a second career title following a dominant first set.

But having dropped the first set against Alexander Zverev on Saturday in their semifinal, Davidovich Fokina fought back again.

He used his court speed to break back to 3-3 in the second set, retrieving a drop shot by pushing a backhand pass down the line, despite being off balance. He fell on his back and spread his arms out to celebrate winning that point.

Jodar called for a trainer at 4-3 in the third set and had a massage on his right thigh.

In the next game, he grimaced in pain and clutched his left foot after slightly twisting it when running to the net. He then had a massage on his left thigh at the changeover.

Davidovich Fokina won on his second match point when Jodar, who beat former Shanghai champion Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal, could not return his serve.

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