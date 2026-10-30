Russia says CAS has ordered International Ice Hockey Federation to let Russian teams play its events

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LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov says the Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that Russian national teams must be allowed to play International Ice Hockey Federation events.

Degtyaryov posted on social media app Telegram on Friday that CAS overturned a series of IIHF decisions which excluded Russia from events in the 2026-27 season including the men's and women's world championships.

The IIHF has barred Russian teams from its world championships since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia also missed the Olympic hockey tournaments this year.

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