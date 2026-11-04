Eagles making a quarterback change to Joe Milton for their game Sunday against the Giants

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PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are turning to Joe Milton as their starting quarterback Sunday against the New York Giants, making the move Wednesday after coach Nick Sirianni had said 48 hours earlier that Tanner McKee was their guy and a change at the position was not coming.

Players told reporters that they were informed by the coaching staff during a meeting.

Milton, 26, has appeared in five NFL games in relief, including Dallas' season finale at the Giants in January, when he was 7 of 13 for 73 yards and an interception.

"I feel for Tanner and his situation," tight end Dallas Goedert said. "I don't think he played terrible. I think they're trying to do anything to find a spark."

McKee went 0-3 since taking over as the starter when Jalen Hurts was sidelined for the season because of blood clots. During his news conference Wednesday, Sirianni did not let on about demoting McKee and promoting Milton.

"I think he's worked really hard," Sirianni said when asked about McKee. "I know the developmental periods always help to be able to run our plays, but he works extremely hard. He's always in the building doing the extra things, and I like his progression."

Philadelphia has lost six in a row after winning its first two games. The chance to end this skid comes against NFC East-leading New York, which also has a former Michigan quarterback starting in J.J. McCarthy.

"J Milly, I love that guy," McCarthy said after Giants practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey. "Definitely super proud of him for this opportunity. He's got a big arm, obviously uber talented, could run."

Giants coach John Harbaugh said he and his staff found out about Milton starting before getting on the field.

"Word travels fast," Harbaugh said. "It's not so different than the previous quarterback they had. You just watch the plays. We've seen Joe in college. We've seen him in the preseason. We've seen the little bit he's played in the regular season. We'll be watching those clips of those guys the next couple of days."

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