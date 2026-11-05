Crews halfway through construction on Summit County's new e-bus system

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SALT LAKE CITY — Crews are approaching the one-year mark on construction of the state Route 224 Bus Rapid Transit Project, an electric bus system that will run in designated lanes on state Route 224.

When it's complete, the Bobsled Express, or Bob as the project is known, will run every 10 to 15 minutes between Kimball Junction and Main Street in Park City. During the 2034 Olympics, buses will run every two minutes.

As with all transit systems in Summit County, Gabriel Shields of High Valley Transit said the buses will be free. A transit sales tax covers the costs.

The cost is among the Bob features which will help the people that he said make Park City tick. And will, long after the games have left.

"So the lifeblood of our community, the folks that are busing tables and changing sheets and spinning lifts, this is about a really predictable, reliable, and dignified way to get to work," Shields told KSL.

This year, construction crews completed new turning lanes and added new traffic signals, street lighting, and sidewalks at the intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive. Crews also made progress on segments 4, 6, and 7 of the project.

Work completed in 2026 on SR-224 bus rapid transit system, or the Bobsled Express. (Photo: High Valley Transit)

The snowmelt systems in the walkway and heated bus stops will be added benefits for visitors and commuters.

"They've got real-time signage; there is snowmelt systems in the walkway. So it'll be a very accommodating, very comfortable experience for users," Shields said.

High Valley Transit said construction work will continue on bus stops as weather permits, and that construction will resume in spring of 2027.

Contributing: Simone Seikaly