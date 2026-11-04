Suspect among two dead after incident at Citibank Center near Tampa, sheriff says

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A suspect and one other person are dead following an incident at the Citibank Center in Brandon, Florida, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"We are aware of an incident impacting our site in Tampa, Florida and are coordinating with law enforcement," Citi said in a statement to CNN Tuesday.

Video from CNN affiliate Spectrum Bay News 9 showed a large police presence at the scene.

People in the area said they received public safety alerts on their phones about an "active shooter" and urging them to shelter in place.

The Citibank campus includes four three-story office buildings that house thousands of the banking giant's employees, The Associated Press reports.

Brandon is about 13 miles east of downtown Tampa.

This is a developing story and will be updated.