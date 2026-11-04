Real Madrid hosts Falcons, home of world champion welcomes Bengals ahead of NFL game in Madrid

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MADRID — The Atlanta Falcons will begin preparing for their NFL game in Madrid on Wednesday at the training center of Spanish soccer powerhouse Real Madrid, while the Cincinnati Bengals start practicing Thursday at the facilities of World Cup champion Spain.

Both teams traveled to the capital on Tuesday for Sunday's game at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of the record 15-time European champion.

It will be the second NFL regular-season game in Madrid after the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Commanders 16-13 in overtime in last year's inaugural game in the country.

"There's always fine tuning that needs to be done, but everything seems to be going on track," said Rafa de los Santos, the NFL country manager for Spain. "We're super happy with the way that everything is going, at the stadium level, at the city level, at everything that has to do with the events that we have through the course of the week. Everything ready for a big Sunday."

The game will include a moment to remember the victims of the high-speed train collision that killed 69 people and injured dozens last week. Organizers did not elaborate on the tribute, saying it will be a surprise.

The game in Madrid will be the seventh in a record nine-game schedule outside the U.S. for the NFL this season. The remaining games will be played in Munich and Mexico City.

Organizers expect "mint" field conditions at the Bernabeu, which is expected to welcome some 80,000 fans on Sunday. An attendance of 78,610 watched the game last year. There are tickets still available for this week's game.

"The field at Bernabeu is always in good condition," De los Santos said. "As you know, this is priority No. 1 for Real Madrid, and we're super happy. We had a happy feeling about the field last year, and we don't see any indication that this year is going to be any different. We are expecting to have the field in mint condition."

Last year, the Commanders practiced at Real Madrid's training center and the Dolphins used the stadium facilities of city rival Atletico Madrid. This time, the Bengals chose the home of Spain, which played two matches at the Falcons' stadium in Atlanta during the World Cup earlier this year.

"The good thing is that this year the Falcons are having their practices at (Madrid's training center), and they're super used to deal with high-level athletes as the Falcons are," De los Santos said. "And, of course, the (Spanish soccer) federation as well, they're super used to having the world champions."

The halftime show will feature Colombian music star Manuel Turizo, but organizers will again have to comply with local noise regulations at the Bernabeu, which is located in an upscale residential neighborhood.

Concerts at the stadium have been suspended since 2024 following complaints from neighbors about excessive noise.

"Everything that has to do with the halftime show, and the event itself, it will be under the law and the regulations that we have in Spain," De los Santos said. "We adjust to the regulations. That's what we do."

Madrid and the NFL have another year left on their agreement for games in the Spanish capital.

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