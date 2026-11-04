These Salt Lake City blocks inspired Smith Entertainment Group's downtown plan

SALT LAKE CITY — Smith Entertainment Group's vision for a "sports, entertainment, culture and convention district" might seek to change several downtown blocks, but project officials say their vision draws inspiration from other Salt Lake City blocks.

The parent owner of the Utah Jazz and Mammoth submitted new design documents to Salt Lake City on Tuesday, weeks after unveiling plans for a mix of housing and businesses between the Delta Center and a rebuilt Salt Palace Convention Center.

New documents include examples of its preferred "architectural character," including building textures, materials and signage from other parts of the city — and some from other cities.

The goal in the design guidelines, officials wrote, is to create "an authentic urban character that blends architecture with pedestrian-oriented design to create a vibrant and connected neighborhood experience."

It draws inspiration from other parts of the city, like Main Street, Regent Street and the 2nd & 2nd District downtown, as well as other parts of the city, like East Central's 9th & 9th District, per the document.

All of those sections have a sense of place and charm that makes them popular, said Mike Maughan, a company executive. The goal is to take pieces of that and mash them into the district.

"It's from our own experience, but also from the feedback we received from the community to say, 'Hey, let's make sure we take the best of those places,'" he told KSL. "We're not trying to mirror them; we're not trying to recreate them. ... We want to take inspiration from them and create something wholly new."

People walk the sidewalks as they enjoy part of their day in Salt Lake City's 9th & 9th District on June 20, 2023. The district is one of the sections of the city that Smith Entertainment Group said it wants to channel into the "sports, entertainment, culture and convention district" downtown. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

That idea was passed along to architects as planning for the district continues, knowing that many planners propose mountains, canyons and red rocks when they pitch a design in Utah.

The Jazz and Mammoth have already gone that direction with their logos and uniforms, but Smith Entertainment Group wanted something "uniquely Salt Lake" for the district, he added.

The company wrote in the document that it wants the district to be a "comfortable, approachable and distinctly Salt Lake City experience." That includes streetscape design along streets and the planned paseo, which prioritizes pedestrians, special events and programming.

"The district will emphasize walkability, storefronts and a network of spaces that support activity throughout the day and year," it wrote. "A variety of experiences, ranging from intimate gathering spots to larger entertainment destinations, will create a dynamic and layered urban environment."

A rendering of what hotel building materials may look like near the ground floor of hotel buildings within the "sports, entertainment, culture and convention district" in downtown Salt Lake City. The hotel is expected to be the largest building tied to the project. (Photo: Smith Entertainment Group via Salt Lake City)

Ryan Smith, chairman and CEO of Smith Entertainment Group, also launched a survey last month, seeking input on the types of local restaurants and shops residents would like within the district. It would feature a "strong local vibe," he said.

Thousands of suggestions came in through the form, Maughan said on Wednesday.

The company submitted a proposed development agreement to Salt Lake City when it released its designs and other documents last month, and its executives and city leaders have met since then to address elements of what's been proposed.

City leaders were surprised that building heights may only top out at or near half of the 600-foot maximum allowed in the zone, but that's also expected in a development market that has cooled in recent years largely because of increasing construction costs, said Salt Lake City Council Chairman Alejandro Puy.

Overall, the city is encouraged by the efforts to break up the Salt Palace Convention Center to increase downtown connectivity, especially a plan to raise 200 West, which is currently tunneled underneath the convention center.

Both would remove a "wall" that essentially divides up downtown's walkability, he said. That, in turn, could add more vibrancy to sections of downtown that don't have much activity.

"I am very thankful that they are looking into what fits in Salt Lake," he said, of the design guidelines. "It's an exciting mix of things happening."

It shows the successes of other parts of the city, which may now be emulated more uniquely as they're plugged into the district, said Blake Thomas, Salt Lake City's senior advisor on real estate and capital projects.

Closing in on a development agreement

Some of the recent discussions have revolved around 100 South/Japantown Street, per the city. It's one of the biggest parts of the proposed district that Salt Lake City controls, while the rest will be either owned by the state, county or Smith.

Members of the Japanese community raised lingering concerns they have about the design, including potential impacts of a proposed 6,000-seat music venue on the block.

After meeting with the company, city leaders believe it was positioned in the best way that benefits the district while limiting impacts on the block. That's not to say the agreement won't change as proposed.

There's a lot of little details to work out, but very important ones. –Salt Lake City Council Chairman Alejandro Puy

Puy said an updated version of the agreement could be drafted by the end of this year, potentially outlining heights, building designs, ways to mitigate Japantown impacts and other key elements.

"There's a lot of little details to work out, but very important ones," he said.

Smith Entertainment Group is tentatively scheduled to present its plan and proposed zoning amendments to the Salt Lake City Planning Commission on Dec. 9, before the Salt Lake City Council takes up the discussion.

City leaders will likely vote on whether to accept the development agreement either by the end of this year or the start of 2027. Public hearings will also gather additional feedback before anything is approved.

The company is expected to finalize its acquisition of the western end of the convention center soon, setting up a partial demolition of the building that will begin in either February or March.

Downtown leaders believe that the full project, including overhauls to county properties, will likely take five to six years to complete.