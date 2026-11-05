Kalani Sitake, Morgan Scalley prepare for biggest matchup in rivalry history

PROVO — For more than a century, the rivalry between BYU and Utah has been fueled by bragging rights, heated competition and a desire to claim in-state supremacy.

A series filled with rich history, this year's installment brings something the rivalry has never seen before: two top-10 teams, both fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff, and a Big 12 championship berth potentially hanging in the balance.

As No. 3 Utah and No. 9 BYU prepare to meet Saturday, the stakes have never been higher. Buried underneath the hype and intensity surrounding the matchup is a unique connection between the two programs — one that starts with their head coaches.

A rivalry connected by red and blue

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake reflected on his experience with the rivalry game and how his time as an assistant coach at Utah helped him get to where he is today.

"I have a lot of love for that university, being that I spent 10 years there as an assistant and the coordinator," Sitake said. "I have a lot of love for Morgan Scalley as a head coach. He and I worked together for a decade. Those are still my friends and I would not be in this position if it weren't for that school."

Sitake spent a decade on the Utah coaching staff, starting as linebackers coach in 2005 before being promoted to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2009 season. During his time at Utah, Sitake spent eight years working alongside current Utes head coach Morgan Scalley, who was the safeties coach then.

Fast forward to today and both coaches are leading their respective alma maters, following in the footsteps of the mentors who helped shape their careers.

"I don't know if we ever saw this happening where he's the head coach of his alma mater and I'm the same as me with my alma mater."

Having played in the rivalry as a BYU player and coached on both sides over the past two decades, Sitake said he has experience with the rivalry game from nearly every perspective. But Sitake isn't the first person to have ties to both programs.

Long time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham played at BYU before spending over 30 years as a coach of the Utes, as well as several BYU coaches who were previously at Utah.

"There's a lot of crossover," Sitake said. "There's all these families, one went to Utah, one went to BYU, and that's what makes it fun."

Despite the connections that tie the two programs together, the rivalry game has also developed a reputation for its intensity. At times, that passion has spilled over into the fan bases, creating a toxicity that extends well beyond the football field.

During his weekly press conference, Scalley reminded fans that though the game means a great deal to both universities, the rivalry should never come at the expense of treating another with respect.

"Does God care who wins this game?" Scalley said. "No. Does he care about people? Yeah. I think we can be better to each other in that realm."

To each's credit, both Sitake and Scalley have preached the importance of love and respect between the schools, and the two remain good friends despite the competitive nature of the sport.

"I know a lot of houses are divided," Sitake said. "There's a lot of people, they're gonna be loyal to their school and who they're gonna cheer for on Saturday. We're going into a tough environment with a tough team."

The biggest matchup in rivalry history

While the personal connections between the two coaching staffs add another layer to the rivalry, neither team will overlook what's at stake Saturday.

With both teams ranked in the top 10 and vying for a spot in the Big 12 championship game, and possibly the College Football Playoff, Saturday's matchup has important implications.

If the Utes win, they'll remain undefeated and in the driver's seat for a Big 12 championship berth. A loss for the Cougars would give them their second conference loss and put them behind Texas Tech in the standings. BYU wouldn't control its own destiny and would need help to make the Big 12 championship to have a chance at playoffs.

If the Cougars hand Utah its first loss of the season, it could potentially set up a rematch in the Big 12 championship if both teams subsequently won out.

Despite the high stakes in this newest chapter of the rivalry, these games have rarely disappointed: 13 of the last 17 matchups have been decided by one touchdown or less.

"There's just a lot of intensity in the game and it just seems to get the best of the players on the field," Sitake said. "The talent just shows up and then it usually comes down to a tight finish. I think that has a lot to do with the fact that it's become a big-time rivalry."

Regardless of the rankings or records entering the game, the rivalry has consistently brought out the best in both programs.

"When it comes down to this game, for some reason, these games come down to one, two scores," Sitake said.

Saturday's matchup promises to add another memorable chapter to a rivalry filled with unforgettable moments.

For the first time in the history of the game, two top-10 teams will meet with a potential Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff berth on the line. With so much at stake, the latest chapter in this rivalry could become its most significant yet.