High school athletes can now earn college credits for participating in events at SUU

CEDAR CITY — High school students who participate in athletic events at Southern Utah University can earn college credit while doing it.

The program is an extension of one that began earlier this year, awarding three SUU elective credits to athletes who competed as part of a sanctioned team at the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. There is a $30 fee, and 80 athletes participated in the initial program. Because of its popularity, officials expanded the program to include all sporting events held at the university.

Melinda Pfundstein, executive director of SUU's Community and Workforce Development Department, said in a press release that high school athletics teach "transferable skills," including "how to perform under pressure, collaborate toward a common goal and build resilience."

"These are transferable skills and qualities that directly translate to success in college and the modern workforce," Pfundstein added. "By opening this opportunity to UHSAA tournament athletes, we are rolling out the red carpet for Utah's high school competitors and ensuring that their dedication on our campus pays immediate academic dividends."

Parowan High School senior Cooper Heath, 17, participated in the Utah Summer Games in track and field events this past summer and took advantage of the academic credit program. He told KSL it was a great way to get his "foot in the door."

"It's fun that I can get a head start on my education by doing something that I'm so passionate about," he said. "I think it's a great program."

Cooper's mom, Brook Heath, works at SUU and said that, from a parent perspective, it's a very cost-effective way to get college credits.

"If you can take advantage of the opportunity while doing a sport that your student-athlete already enjoys, it's the cheapest way to get three college credits that you can even imagine," she said.

The program is open to juniors and seniors, with a limit of three credits per academic year. Athletes must also compete in two different sports or event categories through the Utah High School Athletic Association, Utah Summer Games or a combination of both.

Jon Oglesby, assistant vice president of sports and destination events at SUU, said extending the initiative to association tournament participants "strengthens SUU's mission of expanding educational access across the state."

"Every time a student-athlete competes on our campus, we want them to feel immediately at home as part of the T-Bird family," he said in the press release. "(This program gives) Utah high schoolers a direct, affordable, and tangible jumpstart on their higher education right here in Cedar City."

SUU is holding several qualifying events this academic year, including Special Olympics Utah Unified Flag Football and the UHSAA 1A-3A Eight-Player Football Championships, which are both held this month.

A complete list of qualifying events can be found on the university's website.