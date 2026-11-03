Utah-based Rodizio Grill to bring its Brazilian steakhouse experience to Ogden

OGDEN — A Utah-based, Brazilian-style steakhouse is coming to Ogden next year.

Sandy-based Rodizio Grill, with 24 locations around the country, including restaurants in Provo and Salt Lake City, plans to open a new location early next year at 2309 Washington Blvd. in Ogden.

"Ogden has the kind of strong, close-knit community that fits naturally with Rodizio Grill. Our downtown location puts us in the heart of the city's dining and entertainment scene, close to Historic 25th Street, The Junction and Peery's Egyptian Theater," Rodizio said in a statement to KSL.

Rodizio, founded by Ivan Utrera, a Brazilian transplant to Utah, is heavy on meat, like a growing number of Brazilian-style eateries that have popped up over the years.

"A Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, is built on the southern Brazilian tradition of churrasco, meats slow-cooked over an open flame. Instead of ordering off a menu, guests enjoy a continuous, all-inclusive experience — gauchos bring rotisserie-grilled meats to the table and carve them to order for as long as guests want more," Rodizio said.

Rodizio opened its first locale in Colorado in 1995, and company reps say it was the first Brazilian-style steakhouse in the United States. At any rate, there are several now operating in Utah, including Fogo de Chão, which opened its first Utah location in Murray last year and has restaurants around the world. Others include Tucanos Brazilian Grill, with locations in Farmington and Orem, and Braza Grill, with locations in Murray and Lehi.

A fourth Rodizio location in Utah is in the works, though officials aren't providing many details. "Utah has been home for Rodizio Grill for 27 years, and our headquarters is here, so growing along the Wasatch Front is a natural next step," the company said.

Utrera, a Brigham Young University graduate, served as chief executive officer of Rodizio but passed the reins of the business to Steven Staples earlier this year. Still, Utrera, originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, serves on the restaurant operation's advisory board, retains an ownership stake in the company and runs the Salt Lake City location.

"Rodizio Grill began with Ivan's vision to share the Brazilian churrascaria with America, and his passion for it is as strong as ever," said Staples. "He remains closely involved in our restaurants, including our new Ogden location, making sure the details that matter stay true to his original vision, whether it's ensuring the authenticity of family recipes or improving the way our gauchos welcome every table."

While some Rodizio locations are operated as franchises, the Ogden locale will be corporate-owned.