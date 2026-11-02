Longtime journalist and ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon is taking a leave of absence

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Michael Wilbon is taking a break.

The longtime ESPN commentator and co-host of the network's popular "Pardon the Interruption" talk show alongside good friend Tony Kornheiser announced Monday he is taking a leave of absence because of what he described as "multiple health issues."

Wilbon, who turns 68 later this month, wrote in a post on X that he is taking a trip to "the injured list" but added he hopes it is "not an extended one."

While Wilbon, who is also featured on ESPN's NBA coverage, declined to go into detail about what he is facing, he added that there are people in his personal life who noticed "worrisome signs" in recent years that he largely ignored. Wilbon did make a point to note the issues are not alcohol or gambling-related.

"I have no idea how exactly this part of my journey will wind up," Wilbon posted. "The goal is to come out of it feeling much better than I do now and ready to return to sparring with Tony."

Wilbon's last appearance on "PTI," which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and is credited with revolutionizing television's "sports debate" format, was on Oct. 26.

The show, in part, is a byproduct of the friendship of Wilbon and Kornheiser, who became colleagues at the Washington Post in the 1980s.

"I have loved sparring and hosting PTI with Tony every single day these past 25 years," Wilbon wrote. "And I'm incredibly grateful for the support and encouragement of my colleagues as I take this time away to concentrate on me, especially my well-being."

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