Japanese players Teruaki Sato, Kaima Taira and Hiromi Itoh enter MLB posting system

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NEW YORK — Infielder Teruaki Sato of the Central League's Hanshin Tigers and right-handers Kaima Taira of the Saitama Seibu Lions and Hiromi Itoh of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in the Pacific League are entering Major League Baseball's posting system and will be available to teams to sign as a free agent from Monday until Dec. 16.

Infielder Si-Hwan Roh of South Korea's Hanwha Eagles is entering the posting system and can sign as a free agent from until Dec. 1.

Sato, a left-handed-hitting 27-year-old third baseman and occasional outfielder, hit .306 with 39 homers and 106 RBIs this year, winning the Central League's Triple Crown. He was the Central League's MVP in 2025, when he batted .277 with 40 homers and 102 RBIs. Sato was 3 for 10 with two RBIs for Japan in this year's World Baseball Classic.

Taira, who turns 27 on Nov. 15, moved back into the starting rotation this season and was 12-5, leading the Japanese major leagues with a 1.36 ERA. He had 31 saves in 2025.

Itoh, 29, helped Japan win a a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics, pitching five scoreless innings over three games, and also pitched for the Samurai at this year's World Baseball Classic. He was 10-10 with a 3.18 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings this year. He won the 2025 Sawamura Award, Japan's version of the Cy Young Award.

Roh, a 25-year-old right-handed hitter, batted .283 with 25 homers and 96 RBIs this season.

While the posting period for players from Japanese clubs is 45 days, it is 30 days for players from South Korean teams. The deadline to sign is at 5 p.m. EST on the final day of the posting period.

MLB is likely to lock out the Major League Baseball Players Association when their collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1. During the lockout that began on Dec. 2, 2021, posted players were frozen during the work stoppage and signing windows continued after an agreement between MLB and the union was reached on March 10.

Under MLB's posting agreements with Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korea Baseball Organizations, the posting fee would be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplemental fee of 15% of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.

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