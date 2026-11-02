Utah County couple accused of abusing infant daughter

SANTAQUIN — Nearly three months after their initial arrests, a Santaquin couple has been charged for allegedly abusing their infant daughter.

Steven Charles Schoebinger, 30, and Kayla Rae Schoebinger, 29, were each charged Monday in 4th District Court with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony.

On July 29, the Schoebingers took their 2-month-old daughter to a local hospital "because she was not moving her arm," according to charging documents.

Doctors who examined the infant "discovered a break…in (the girl's) left upper arm. A skeletal survey of (the girl) showed multiple fractures in various stages of healing including a fracture of her left wrist, bilateral rib fractures, and fractures in her hands and feet," the charges state.

Based on the number of injuries, the type of injuries and the various stages of healing, it was determined that the injuries were "all non-accidental," according to the charges.

Both Schoebingers were arrested for investigation of aggravated child abuse in August.

A police booking affidavit further states that doctors tested the child for any disorders and concluded "there were no blood diseases found...indicating that the child would bruise easily."

The parents also indicated that an accident with a sibling may have caused the fractures. But "the doctor stated that the injuries to the child's ribs are not consistent with being (somersaulted) on by the brother. The doctor stated that the (humerus) fracture would have occurred from a yanking or yanking and twisting motion," according to the affidavit.