Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said he'd love to stay with Eagles

Posted - Nov. 2, 2026 at 12:57 a.m.

Andrew GillisAssociated Press
 
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown ahead of Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown ahead of Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

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LANDOVER, Md. — Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said he'd love to stay with the team amidst trade rumors after six straight losses.

"I would love to be here," Barkley told reporters after Philadelphia's 27-10 loss to Washington on Sunday night. "I plan on being here. I don't like the way the season is going, but I am not one of those guys that wants to jump ship. That's not the type of person you want to have, and that's not the person I am. I'd rather be a part of a solution to the problem and hopefully be a reason we fix it."

Now, with one game remaining before the trade deadline, on Nov. 10, the Eagles (2-6) are in last place with the NFC East-leading Giants headed to Philadelphia next Sunday. And with a handful of other injuries on the roster, including to quarterback Jalen Hurts, Barkley had to address his future with the team Sunday.

Barkley had 14 touches for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders, but certainly didn't play a full allotment of snaps as he has dealt with hamstring and back injuries.

In his third season with the Eagles, Barkley has rushed for 274 yards on 56 carries (4.9 yards per carry) with two rushing touchdowns. He's also caught seven passes for 41 yards.

The Eagles have already traded offensive lineman Cam Jurgens to the Ravens for two draft picks, which has opened the door to conversations about future moves.

Barkley, though, says he'd like to stick in Philadelphia.

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