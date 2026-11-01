Villanova and Notre Dame open the college basketball season in Rome following papal audience

Posted - Nov. 1, 2026 at 2:16 a.m.

Andrew DampfAssociated Press
 
This combination of three images shows Pope Leo XIV as he examines a basketball he received in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, during an audience with some 7,000 university representatives and supporters from Villanova University and the University of Notre Dame, including members of their men's and women's basketball teams, ahead of the Eternal City Tip-Off, a men's and women's college basketball doubleheader in Rome on Nov. 1.

This combination of three images shows Pope Leo XIV as he examines a basketball he received in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, during an audience with some 7,000 university representatives and supporters from Villanova University and the University of Notre Dame, including members of their men's and women's basketball teams, ahead of the Eternal City Tip-Off, a men's and women's college basketball doubleheader in Rome on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ROME — They've been blessed by the pope. And now it's finally time for some hoops.

The Villanova and Notre Dame men's and women's teams are meeting in a doubleheader in Rome on Sunday to open the college basketball season.

The event, dubbed the Eternal City Tip-Off, was created to honor the first American pope.

Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV received all four teams in an audience at the Vatican on Saturday.

Leo told the teams from his alma mater Villanova and fellow Catholic university Notre Dame that in matters of sport, the pontiff is neutral.

Then the pope, who was born Robert Prevost, said his former self might disagree.

"Prevost has another opinion, but we won't do that now," he said to laughs during a whooping, cheering audience of 7,000 people from both schools — players, coaches, fans and their families — in the Vatican audience hall.

The games are being played at the 11,000-seat Palazzo dello Sport, which is located about a half-hour drive from the Vatican.

While Leo, who underwent lung cancer surgery last month, was not expected to attend the games, a contingent of cardinals and other Vatican officials was expected at the arena.

The schools also brought their team chaplains to Rome.

The men's game starts at 3:30 p.m. local (9:30 a.m. ET) and is being shown on Fox with Bill Raftery as the analyst. The women's game, which features the only ranked team of the day in No. 13 Notre Dame, is slated for 6 p.m. (noon ET) on FS1.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. See AP's full men's basketball coverage here and women's college basketball coverage here

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  