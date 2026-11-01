No. 20 Boise State rallies to beat Texas State 46-45 after blowing a 25-point halftime lead

Posted - Nov. 1, 2026 at 12:26 a.m.

Jason ChatrawAssociated Press
 
Boise State wide receiver Terrious Favors (85) is tackled on a run by Texas State defensive back Chase Davis (26) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Boise, Idaho.

Boise State wide receiver Terrious Favors (85) is tackled on a run by Texas State defensive back Chase Davis (26) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

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BOISE, Idaho — Max Cutforth threw three touchdown passes in the final seven minutes in relief of injured starter Maddux Madsen, and No. 20 Boise State rallied to beat Texas State 46-45 on Saturday night after blowing a 25-point halftime lead.

Boise State (7-1, 4-0 Pac-12) needed a furious comeback after the Bobcats scored the first 36 points of the second half, taking a 39-28 lead with 8:58 left when Jayden Bradley returned Madsen's first interception of the season for a touchdown.

Texas State (4-4, 2-2) was poised to pull the upset behind Brad Jackson, the quarterback who threw for 327 yards and four TDs.

But in a game that saw three lead changes in the final five minutes, Cutforth found Akeem Wright for an 18-yard scoring strike with 2:40 remaining to put Boise State ahead for good.

Madsen, who threw for 236 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores, left int he fourth quarter after taking a hard shot near his left knee. He watched the rest of the game on crutches from the sideline.

Since moving to FBS in 2012, the Bobcats have never beaten a ranked team in 13 attempts.

Boise State: The Broncos appear to be the frontrunner for the playoff spot reserved for the highest-ranked Group of Six teams heading into Tuesday's first CFP rankings this season. But they will need to avoid any more meltdowns to hold onto that position.

Texas State: The Bobcats, who entered the season having played only once against any members of the new Pac-12, look competitive in their first season in the conference. But if they want another shot at the Broncos, they will need to navigate a challenging two-game stretch against Oregon State and Fresno State.

Texas State: At Oregon State on Saturday.

Boise State: At Colorado State on Saturday.

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