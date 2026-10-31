When global diplomacy is done, it's time for American football

Posted - Oct. 31, 2026 at 9:35 a.m.

Matthew LeeAssociated Press
 
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chair of the African Union Executive Council Edouard Bizimana and others attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Atlanta, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chair of the African Union Executive Council Edouard Bizimana and others attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Atlanta, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (Megan Varner/Pool Photo via AP)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ATLANTA — Order of operations: foreign policy, then football.

Fresh from chairing a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 wealthiest nations, Secretary of State Marco Rubio planned to host his foreign minister counterparts on Saturday afternoon at a quintessential American sporting event.

Rubio and a number of his colleagues were expected to attend Saturday's college football game between Southeastern Conference rivals Florida and Georgia, which shifted to Atlanta from the usual neutral venue in Jacksonville, Florida, due to stadium renovations.

It was not clear which ministers might attend what has been called the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" due the large, boisterous crowds that the matchup attracts. U.S. officials say plenty of them have expressed interest in accompanying Rubio.

Georgia is ranked No. 3 in the country and heavily favored. Florida, where Rubio's son, Anthony, plays, is No. 17.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  