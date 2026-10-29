Development near Herriman halts blasting due to resident concerns

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

HERRIMAN — Joeanne Bolnick is a resident of a neighborhood outside of Herriman, and she said she doesn't mind having a new neighborhood built adjacent to her house. What she does mind is the explosions that have come with the construction as of late.

"The city and the blasting company will give us notice … but that doesn't narrow down the time … so often we're surprised by a very large explosion," Bolnick said.

She said the development next to her home is a new neighborhood called Panorama, and some blasting has been necessary to break up a large rocky mound on the site, but what she didn't expect was just how close it has been to her home.

"As I was watching … I noticed debris and rock were coming towards my window, and frankly I was really frightened because I thought one of those rocks was going to hit that window," she said.

Bolnick is not exaggerating their closeness either. In a video shared with KSL, explosions can be seen roiling the ground within a few hundred feet of her home; after a few moments of silence, rocks can be heard showering the roof.

A rock from a nearby explosion that landed in Joanne Bolnick's backyard is pictured. (Photo: Joanne Bolnick)

She said they have found rocks in the neighbor's yard as well, meaning rocks have been thrown clear over her house.

"We found many rocks in our backyard, so this is nothing to mess around with," Bolnick said.

KSL reached out to the city of Herriman, who said that blasting as part of a development is typically outside of their jurisdiction. They did share, however, that resident concerns had reached Fieldstone, the company behind Panorama, and it has temporarily halted the blasts while it considers next steps.

KSL has also reached out to Fieldstone, but it has not yet returned a comment.

This story may be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.