State prisons reopen more than a month after attack on corrections officer

GUNNISON, Sanpete County — The Utah Department of Corrections announced that the state prisons in Gunnison and Salt Lake City have returned to regular operations Thursday after more than a month of partial lockdowns.

The prisons were locked down on Sept. 24 after an inmate assaulted a corrections officer at the Central Utah Correctional Facility, resulting in serious injuries to the corrections officer.

The Utah Department of Corrections began an investigation into the attack, lifting the lockdown in selected housing units as the investigation continued through October.

"While we know this partial lockdown caused disruption and frustration, keeping our staff, volunteers and incarcerated individuals safe will always be our top priority," said Commissioner Jared Garcia. "We truly appreciate the hard work, patience and cooperation from everyone affected, including our law enforcement and investigative teams as well as the inmate population."

Normal operations in both facilities were suspended during the lockdown, but have been put back into place following Thursday's announcement. Programming, visitation, recreation, education and religious services have been reestablished in both prisons.

"I need to again underscore that the September attack on our officer was violent and egregious," Garcia said. "Such attacks and threats will not be tolerated, period."