Cooley makes 36 saves in the Flames' 2-1 victory over the Wild

Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 10:01 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy, second from right, jumps out of the way of the puck as Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley defends the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.

Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy, second from right, jumps out of the way of the puck as Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley defends the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

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CALGARY, Alberta — Devin Cooley made 36 saves and the Calgary Flames scored two power-play goals in the first period in a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Aydar Suniev scored with 9:11 left in the first and Joel Farabee struck just over three minutes later to help the Flames (3-6-0) win their second straight on home ice.

Michael McCarron scored for the Wild (6-3-2). Jesper Wallstedt made 20 saves.

Suniev's goal, his third of the season, was his first career power-play goal. Farabee beat Wallstedt on a rebound for his first goal of the campaign.

The Flames were without captain Mikael Backlund, who's listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Former Wild center Ben Jones made his season debut for Calgary.

Wild: At Seattle on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

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