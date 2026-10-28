'Fighting for others': Utah lawmakers laud Dolores Huerta following her death

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Latina lawmakers in the Utah Legislature are lamenting the death of labor organizer and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, joining the outpouring from many admirers around the country.

"As a leader of the Chicano movement, Dolores organized immigrant workers and helped build a labor movement at a time when women like her were rarely welcomed in those spaces, let alone in positions of leadership," reads a Wednesday statement from Sen. Luz Escamilla and Rep. Angela Romero. Escamilla and Romero, Salt Lake City Democrats, serve as the minority leaders in their respective legislative chambers.

Huerta, who was 96, died Wednesday of cancer at her home in Bakersfield, California, according to the Associated Press. She co-founded the United Farmer Workers union with Cesar Chavez, advocating for farm workers and promoting the rights of women and others.

Last May, the Salt Lake City Council approved a measure honorarily designating part of 500 South in the city Dolores Huerta Boulevard. The action came after the body rescinded the honorary Cesar Chavez Boulevard designation of the street section after allegations emerged he had sexually assaulted several girls and women, including Huerta.

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In their statement, Escamilla and Romero referenced Huerta's "courage" in speaking out about the sexual violence she faced as well as her efforts "fighting for others," particularly as a woman of color.

"Like Dolores, we know what it means to walk into rooms where few people look like us. She reminded us that we belong there, too," the Utah lawmakers said. "May she rest knowing that the fight continues, and that generations will carry it forward. ¡Sí se puede!"