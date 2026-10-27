Seahawks acquire All-Pro G Quenton Nelson from Colts

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Oct 27 (Field Level Media) - The Seattle Seahawks acquired eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.
The Colts received a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a fifth-round selection in 2028 in the deal, which is pending a physical exam.
Nelson, 30, is playing in the final season of a four-year, $80 million contract. The trade allows the Colts to receive some compensation, as opposed to letting him walk at the end of the season.
A first-team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons, Nelson has started all seven games in 2026 and all 136 in which he has played since being selected by the Colts with the sixth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.
(--Field Level Media)