Seahawks acquire All-Pro G Quenton Nelson from Colts

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Oct 27 (Field Level Media) - ​The Seattle Seahawks acquired eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton ‌Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

The ⁠Colts received ​a third-round pick ⁠in the 2027 NFL ‌Draft and ‌a fifth-round selection in 2028 in ⁠the deal, ⁠which is pending a physical exam.

Nelson, 30, is playing in the final season of a four-year, $80 million contract. The trade ‌allows the ​Colts to receive some compensation, as opposed to letting him walk at the end of the season.

A first-team All-Pro in each of his first three ​seasons, Nelson has started ‌all seven ‌games in ⁠2026 and all 136 in which he has played since being selected by the Colts ‌with the sixth ​overall pick of ‌the 2018 ⁠NFL ​Draft out of Notre Dame.

(--Field Level ​Media)