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Oct 24 (Field Level Media) - Legendary Los Angeles Rams running back Lawrence McCutcheon died Friday after a battle with Parkinson's disease. ​He was 76.

McCutcheon was a Pro Bowl selection in five straight seasons (1973-77) for the Rams and still ranks fourth all-time on the club's rushing list with 6,186 yards over eight seasons from 1972-79.

McCutcheon was ‌the franchise's leading rusher when his Los Angeles career ended. He now ranks behind Marshall Faulk (6,959), Eric Dickerson (7,245) and Steven Jackson (10,138) on the club's list.

"It is ⁠with great sadness that we share the passing of ​our husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Lawrence ⁠McCutcheon," McCutcheon's family said in a statement. "Clutch passed away on October 23 with family at his bedside following a ‌long, courageous battle with Parkinson's ‌disease.

"Through a decade-long playing career and another 32 years in the Rams' front office, Clutch earned ⁠the respect and admiration of teammates, opposing players, colleagues, and fans ⁠alike. Clutch will be missed and remembered forever. We are thankful to those in our community who have reached out with love and support."

McCutcheon finished his playing career with the Denver Broncos (1980), Seattle Seahawks (1980) and Buffalo Bills (1981). Overall, he rushed for 6,578 yards and 26 touchdowns and caught 198 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 scores in 109 career games (82 starts).

McCutcheon participated in 11 playoff games for the Rams and famously threw a ‌24-yard touchdown pass to Ron Smith in the third quarter of Super Bowl ​XIV. That gave Los Angeles a 19-17 lead before it eventually lost 31-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 20, 1980.

McCutcheon was a third-round pick in 1972 out of Colorado State, also known as the Rams. He played at Colorado State from 1969-71 and still ranks seventh all-time in rushing yards (2,917). McCutcheon was inducted into the Colorado State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1989.

After his playing career, McCutcheon returned to the Rams as a scout in 1982 and served in many roles -- including director of player personnel for seven years -- before ​retiring in 2016.

"The Los Angeles Rams are deeply saddened by the passing of Lawrence McCutcheon," the team said in a statement. "His impact on ‌this organization spanned ‌generations, and he ⁠embodied what it means to be a Ram. A five-time Pro Bowl running back and once the franchise's all-time leading rusher, he later served in our front office as a scout and director of player personnel. His legacy is woven into the fabric of our team. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the McCutcheon family as we celebrate a life ‌that gave so much to the ​Rams and to our game."

Cornerback Daylon McCutcheon, the son of Lawrence, ‌was a member of the Cleveland ⁠Browns from 1999-2006.

McCutcheon's family ​asked that, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor him please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's ​Research.

(--Field Level Media)