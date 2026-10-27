This freight train claims to be the longest ever. Here's how long

Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 4:17 p.m.

Associated Press
 
In this photo provided by the Transnet Freight Rail, a freight train that claims to be the longest in the world is seen in Saldanha Bay, South Africa, on Oct. 17.

In this photo provided by the Transnet Freight Rail, a freight train that claims to be the longest in the world is seen in Saldanha Bay, South Africa, on Oct. 17. (Transnet Freight Rail via AP)

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CAPE TOWN, South Africa — A government-run company in South Africa said it has sent the longest freight train ever on a test run.

The train measures 4.7 miles long and consists of 696 freight wagons, according to Transnet, the state-run transport and logistics company.

It required electric and diesel locomotives to be positioned throughout the train to power it.

The train completed an 534-mile journey from Saldanha Bay on South Africa's west coast to an iron ore mine in the country's interior on Oct. 18, Transnet said in a statement. The freight wagons were empty for the two-day journey.

Transnet Freight Rail chief executive Russell Baatjies said the operation was a learning exercise that would help improve South Africa's capability to transport minerals and other goods over long distances.

Freight trains are typically between one-half mile and 1.5 miles long depending on the country, but South Africa and Australia operate some of the longest trains in the world over extensive distances.

Transnet claims it took the record from a 4.5-mile-long train that went from an iron ore mine to a port in Western Australia in 2001.

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