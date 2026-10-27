Fire breaks out in deprived area of Seoul's Gangnam district

Updated - Oct. 27, 2026 at 1:40 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 1:36 a.m.

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SEOUL, Oct 27 — A ​fire broke out in Guryong village, ‌a deprived area of ⁠Seoul's ​upmarket Gangnam ⁠district, on ‌Tuesday, South ‌Korean fire authorities said.

No ⁠injuries ⁠or casualties had been reported, a fire official told Reuters.

Some 75 ‌firefighters and ​24 fire trucks and other vehicles were deployed to tackle the blaze, the official said.

The village, ​located ‌near ‌some of ⁠Seoul's most expensive neighbourhoods, was previously affected by ‌a large fire ​in ‌January.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Joyce LeeEditing by Ed ​Davies)

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