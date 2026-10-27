Fire breaks out in deprived area of Seoul's Gangnam district

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
SEOUL, Oct 27 — A fire broke out in Guryong village, a deprived area of Seoul's upmarket Gangnam district, on Tuesday, South Korean fire authorities said.
No injuries or casualties had been reported, a fire official told Reuters.
Some 75 firefighters and 24 fire trucks and other vehicles were deployed to tackle the blaze, the official said.
The village, located near some of Seoul's most expensive neighbourhoods, was previously affected by a large fire in January.
(Reporting by Joyce LeeEditing by Ed Davies)
×