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SEOUL, Oct 27 — A ​fire broke out in Guryong village, ‌a deprived area of ⁠Seoul's ​upmarket Gangnam ⁠district, on ‌Tuesday, South ‌Korean fire authorities said.

No ⁠injuries ⁠or casualties had been reported, a fire official told Reuters.

Some 75 ‌firefighters and ​24 fire trucks and other vehicles were deployed to tackle the blaze, the official said.

The village, ​located ‌near ‌some of ⁠Seoul's most expensive neighbourhoods, was previously affected by ‌a large fire ​in ‌January.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Joyce LeeEditing by Ed ​Davies)