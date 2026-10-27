Apple launches M6 MacBook Pro and iMac, pitches faster on-device AI

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Oct 27 — Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new ​14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac powered by its latest M6 chip, touting ‌faster performance for running AI tasks directly on the ⁠devices.

Here are more ​details:

• The 14-inch ⁠MacBook Pro starts at $1,999, while the ‌iMac starts ‌at $1,499

• Customers can pre-order the two products ⁠from Wednesday in ⁠35 countries and regions, including the US, with availability starting November 6

• Apple said the M6 MacBook Pro delivers up to 30% faster graphics and ‌up to 25% faster ​AI performance than its M5 predecessor, along with up to 24 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

• The new iMac delivers up to 5x faster on-device AI ​performance than the previous M4 model, ‌Apple said

• The ‌launches ⁠come a day before Apple hosts a "Pro and tell" event in Los Angeles on October 28, which Bloomberg News ‌has reported is expected ​to feature Apple's ‌first touch-screen MacBook ⁠Pro

(Reporting ​by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy ​Leo)