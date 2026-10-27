Advent raises $30 billion for latest buyout, mid-market funds

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Oct 27 — Private equity giant Advent raised $30 billion across its latest ​fund complex, the firm said on Tuesday, securing capital for a flagship buyout vehicle and a ‌new mid-market strategy, and defying a sluggish exit market.

Here are more ⁠details:

• Advent raised $27 billion ​for its 11th global private ⁠equity fund, GPE XI, the largest buyout fund ‌closed so far ‌in 2026, the firm said

• The private equity ⁠firm also secured more ⁠than $3 billion in commitments for a new mid-market strategy it launched in March

• The announcement comes at a time when a prolonged slowdown has made it harder for buyout firms to sell their holdings, ‌curtailing cash distributions to investors ​and leaving them with less capital to commit to new funds

• GPE XI will invest across various sectors and deal sizes with a primary focus on Europe and North America, while continuing to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American ​markets, Advent said

• Meanwhile, the mid-market vehicle will use ‌the same deal ‌teams ⁠to invest equity between $100 million and $350 million in North American and European companies with enterprise values of up to $1.25 billion

• The firm secured capital from new and ‌existing investors, including pension ​funds, sovereign wealth funds, ‌endowments, institutional managers, family ⁠offices ​and high-net-worth individuals

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Vijay Kishore)