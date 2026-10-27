Advent raises $30 billion for latest buyout, mid-market funds

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Oct 27 — Private equity giant Advent raised $30 billion across its latest fund complex, the firm said on Tuesday, securing capital for a flagship buyout vehicle and a new mid-market strategy, and defying a sluggish exit market.
Here are more details:
• Advent raised $27 billion for its 11th global private equity fund, GPE XI, the largest buyout fund closed so far in 2026, the firm said
• The private equity firm also secured more than $3 billion in commitments for a new mid-market strategy it launched in March
• The announcement comes at a time when a prolonged slowdown has made it harder for buyout firms to sell their holdings, curtailing cash distributions to investors and leaving them with less capital to commit to new funds
• GPE XI will invest across various sectors and deal sizes with a primary focus on Europe and North America, while continuing to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets, Advent said
• Meanwhile, the mid-market vehicle will use the same deal teams to invest equity between $100 million and $350 million in North American and European companies with enterprise values of up to $1.25 billion
• The firm secured capital from new and existing investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, institutional managers, family offices and high-net-worth individuals
(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)