Advent raises $30 billion for latest buyout, mid-market funds

Updated - Oct. 27, 2026 at 10:53 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 5:50 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 24, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 24, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Oct 27 — Private equity giant Advent raised $30 billion across its latest ​fund complex, the firm said on Tuesday, securing capital for a flagship buyout vehicle and a ‌new mid-market strategy, and defying a sluggish exit market.

Here are more ⁠details:

• Advent raised $27 billion ​for its 11th global private ⁠equity fund, GPE XI, the largest buyout fund ‌closed so far ‌in 2026, the firm said

• The private equity ⁠firm also secured more ⁠than $3 billion in commitments for a new mid-market strategy it launched in March

• The announcement comes at a time when a prolonged slowdown has made it harder for buyout firms to sell their holdings, ‌curtailing cash distributions to investors ​and leaving them with less capital to commit to new funds

• GPE XI will invest across various sectors and deal sizes with a primary focus on Europe and North America, while continuing to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American ​markets, Advent said

• Meanwhile, the mid-market vehicle will use ‌the same deal ‌teams ⁠to invest equity between $100 million and $350 million in North American and European companies with enterprise values of up to $1.25 billion

• The firm secured capital from new and ‌existing investors, including pension ​funds, sovereign wealth funds, ‌endowments, institutional managers, family ⁠offices ​and high-net-worth individuals

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Vijay Kishore)

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