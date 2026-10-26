Salt Lake City Public Library employees raise concerns over staffing, workplace culture

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SALT LAKE CITY — Former and current employees of the Salt Lake City Public Library are raising concerns about staffing levels, workplace culture and communication under the library's current administration.

The allegations prompted an independent review of library practices and related concerns, but its results won't be publicly shared until February. Some individuals worry about the damage that can be done in that timeframe.

The complaints, shared by dozens of workers and former employees, include claims of understaffing, retaliation against employees who speak out and organizational changes that some fear could affect library services.

Library CEO Noah Baskett disputes many of those claims and said the library is focused on expanding services under its new strategic plan.

Heidi Fendrick, president of the Utah Library Association, said she spoke with 94 people closely affiliated with the library system. The statewide organization provides networking, scholarship and advocacy for libraries and librarians.

She started having conversations with people when the library announced voluntary separations in May. She compiled their responses in a summarized report.

"The more people I talked to, the more people I talked to," Fendrick said. "I would talk to someone, and then they'd be like, 'I'm going to refer this person to you.'"

Many employees requested anonymity because they still work for the library, she said. Others, she said, signed non-disparagement clauses when they agreed to the buyout.

Some former Library employees at the board meeting on Monday. (Photo: Jason Hammer, KSL)

"There's fear about job security, about speaking openly," Fendrick said. "And really fear about the future services that the library offers."

Fendrick said the issue is not the library's strategic plan itself but how it's being implemented.

One example she has is what she called a lean staffing model.

"Say you normally work at the main branch and you're embedded in your community, you're going to be at a different branch every day of the week," Fendrick said. "I don't see how that's cost-effective, but that's also not how libraries work."

Former library marketing and communications director Quinn McQueen said understaffing has also affected services at the main library. She claims the children's library there has been understaffed since spring.

"When you're staffed with substitutes or people who aren't well trained, they aren't able to give that correct information to the community and help kids learn how to read," she said.

Fendrick also warned that staffing shortages can create safety concerns for employees and patrons, particularly during busy after-school hours.

Baskett refutes the allegations, saying they're focused on bringing people into specialist roles.

Library CEO Noah Baskett is pictured on Monday. (Photo: Jason Hammer, KSL)

"We're not moving towards a more lean staffing model," he said. "We're moving towards really expanding our service to the community in light of the staff that we have."

Baskett said most staffing changes have been voluntary, with internal opportunities designed to match employees with roles that fit their skills.

He also said there are no upcoming layoffs or plans to reduce services. Baskett said all employees got a 5.5% raise this year. Library staff told KSL 13 people left in the last month, but "those were mostly retirements taking advantage of the voluntary separation agreement." They reported their average monthly turnover at 1.3 percent for 2026.

McQueen said workers have continued contacting her with concerns since she left the organization. She left before the voluntary separations and did not sign a non-disparagement clause.

"There are people who've been with the library for decades who have resigned, or who are about to leave," she said. "The current executive team is making really dramatic, sweeping changes to the library and is not listening to the people who actually have library experience.

She alleged employees who challenge management are sometimes disciplined later for their conduct rather than for asking questions directly.

"They've been crafty with how they write people up," McQueen said. "Someone may ask a question in a meeting, they shut that question down and no, they aren't written up for asking that question, but they're written up a week or a month later for their behavior in a meeting, whether that's being interpreted as being antagonistic, grandstanding (or) interrupting."

Baskett said retaliation complaints are taken seriously and fully investigated.

"We have monthly labor management meetings where staff, via their union rep, their steward, can bring any concern to the table, to talk directly with management," he said. "We went from quarterly, I suggested to going to a monthly basis to make sure those concerns were heard."

The growing number of complaints led the library board to launch an independent third-party review of the current administration. Baskett said he welcomes the investigation.

"I invited that review. I'm excited for it," he said. "Whatever findings there are, I think there's going to be a lot to learn."

The board is expected to select a reviewer next month, and results are scheduled to be presented at a public meeting in February.