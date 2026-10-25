Canadiens hold off the Jets 2-1 outdoors in the NHL Heritage Classic

Posted - Oct. 25, 2026 at 8:34 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
A Canadian flag is unfurled at Princess Auto Stadium before the NHL Heritage Classic hockey game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

A Canadian flag is unfurled at Princess Auto Stadium before the NHL Heritage Classic hockey game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

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WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Jacob Fowler made 33 saves and the Montreal Canadiens held off the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday night in the NHL Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium.

Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle scored and Cole Caufield had two assists to help Montreal improve to 6-3-2. The Canadiens opened a four-game trip Friday night with a 4-1 victory over Chicago. Fowler has won his last five starts.

Isak Rosen scored for Winnipeg with 4:46 remaining at home of the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Stuart Skinner stopped 19 shots for the Jets (4-4-3).

The Jets became just the second Canadian team after Edmonton to host two outdoor games. The Jets also were blanked 3-0 by the Oilers in the first one, but spoiled Calgary's 2019 outdoor game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, with a 2-1 overtime win.

It was Winnipeg's first game since trading franchise goalier Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Dawson Mercer, who headlined the return from the Devils, had two shots and one blocked shot in 15:22 of ice time.

Canadiens: At St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Jets: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

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See AP's full NHL coverage here

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