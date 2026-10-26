Factbox-From Amazon to Google, the deep-pocketed investors in Anthropic

Updated - Oct. 26, 2026 at 7:34 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 7:19 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. (REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo)

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Oct 26 — Only a few startups have attracted as much investor conviction as Anthropic. Backed by some of the biggest names ​in technology and finance, the AI company has seen its valuation soar through successive funding rounds.

Its initial public offering now offers a closely watched test of whether investors beyond Silicon ‌Valley share that enthusiasm for the leaders of the AI boom.

Here's a look at the key investors backing the Claude maker:

Investor Details

Amazon Amazon has invested ⁠at least $13

billion in Anthropic and in April

agreed to ​invest up to an additional

$20 billion. Anthropic also ⁠committed

to spend more than $100 billion on the

e-commerce giant's cloud services over

10 years

Alphabet's Google Google has committed up to $40 ‌billion

to Anthropic, including an initial $10

billion ‌investment announced in April.

The partnership provides Anthropic

with cloud infrastructure and access

to Google's AI chips, ⁠which are used

to train and run Claude models

Spark Capital Spark Capital ⁠led Anthropic's $450

million Series C round in May 2023 and

gained board representation through

general partner Yasmin Razavi

Lightspeed Venture Lightspeed led the $3.5 billion Series

Partners E round in March 2025 and later co-led

the $13 billion Series F round at a

$183 billion valuation in September

that year

Fidelity Management Fidelity participated in Series E and

& Research co-led the $13 billion Series F

financing at a $183 billion valuation.

The firm's other investments include

Databricks and CoreWeave

Salesforce Ventures Salesforce Ventures participated in

the $450 million Series ‌C round and

the $3.5 billion Series E financing.

The software firm's venture arm ​has

also invested in firms such as Cohere

and Chainguard

ICONIQ Capital ICONIQ led the $13 billion Series F

round at a $183 billion valuation and

later co-led the $30 billion Series G

financing. The venture capital firm's

investments include OpenAI and smart

ring maker Oura

GIC Singapore's sovereign wealth fund led

the $30 billion Series G round at a

$380 billion valuation. GIC has also

invested in AI voice generation

startup ElevenLabs

Coatue Management Coatue led the $30 billion Series G

financing and later co-led the $65

billion Series H round. The investment

firm has also financed companies such

as Canva and CoreWeave

D1 Capital Partners D1 Capital invested across ​multiple

large financings including Series E,

Series F, Series G and Series H. The

firm has holdings in Cognition AI and

SpaceX

Sequoia Capital Sequoia was ‌a significant investor ‌in

Series G and ⁠became one of the lead

investors in the $65 billion Series H

round at a $965 billion valuation

Altimeter Capital Altimeter invested in the September

2025 $13 billion fundraise and was a

lead investor in the $65 billion

Series H financing at a $965 billion

valuation

Jaan Tallinn Skype co-founder Tallinn led

Anthropic's first institutional

financing, a $124 million Series A

round in 2021. The angel investor has

also funded open-source AI startup

Zyphra ‌and Rain AI

Eric Schmidt The former Google ​chief executive has

backed Anthropic personally and is

among the company's ‌best-known

individual investors. Schmidt has also

funded Yann ⁠LeCun's Advanced Machine

Intelligence

Menlo ​Ventures Menlo participated in major late-stage

financings, including the $3.5 billion

Series E round at a $61.5 billion

valuation

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing ​by Arun Koyyur)

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