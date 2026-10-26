Factbox-From Amazon to Google, the deep-pocketed investors in Anthropic

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Oct 26 — Only a few startups have attracted as much investor conviction as Anthropic. Backed by some of the biggest names in technology and finance, the AI company has seen its valuation soar through successive funding rounds.
Its initial public offering now offers a closely watched test of whether investors beyond Silicon Valley share that enthusiasm for the leaders of the AI boom.
Here's a look at the key investors backing the Claude maker:
Investor Details
Amazon Amazon has invested at least $13
billion in Anthropic and in April
agreed to invest up to an additional
$20 billion. Anthropic also committed
to spend more than $100 billion on the
e-commerce giant's cloud services over
10 years
Alphabet's Google Google has committed up to $40 billion
to Anthropic, including an initial $10
billion investment announced in April.
The partnership provides Anthropic
with cloud infrastructure and access
to Google's AI chips, which are used
to train and run Claude models
Spark Capital Spark Capital led Anthropic's $450
million Series C round in May 2023 and
gained board representation through
general partner Yasmin Razavi
Lightspeed Venture Lightspeed led the $3.5 billion Series
Partners E round in March 2025 and later co-led
the $13 billion Series F round at a
$183 billion valuation in September
that year
Fidelity Management Fidelity participated in Series E and
& Research co-led the $13 billion Series F
financing at a $183 billion valuation.
The firm's other investments include
Databricks and CoreWeave
Salesforce Ventures Salesforce Ventures participated in
the $450 million Series C round and
the $3.5 billion Series E financing.
The software firm's venture arm has
also invested in firms such as Cohere
and Chainguard
ICONIQ Capital ICONIQ led the $13 billion Series F
round at a $183 billion valuation and
later co-led the $30 billion Series G
financing. The venture capital firm's
investments include OpenAI and smart
ring maker Oura
GIC Singapore's sovereign wealth fund led
the $30 billion Series G round at a
$380 billion valuation. GIC has also
invested in AI voice generation
startup ElevenLabs
Coatue Management Coatue led the $30 billion Series G
financing and later co-led the $65
billion Series H round. The investment
firm has also financed companies such
as Canva and CoreWeave
D1 Capital Partners D1 Capital invested across multiple
large financings including Series E,
Series F, Series G and Series H. The
firm has holdings in Cognition AI and
SpaceX
Sequoia Capital Sequoia was a significant investor in
Series G and became one of the lead
investors in the $65 billion Series H
round at a $965 billion valuation
Altimeter Capital Altimeter invested in the September
2025 $13 billion fundraise and was a
lead investor in the $65 billion
Series H financing at a $965 billion
valuation
Jaan Tallinn Skype co-founder Tallinn led
Anthropic's first institutional
financing, a $124 million Series A
round in 2021. The angel investor has
also funded open-source AI startup
Zyphra and Rain AI
Eric Schmidt The former Google chief executive has
backed Anthropic personally and is
among the company's best-known
individual investors. Schmidt has also
funded Yann LeCun's Advanced Machine
Intelligence
Menlo Ventures Menlo participated in major late-stage
financings, including the $3.5 billion
Series E round at a $61.5 billion
valuation
(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)