Rams WR Puka Nacua (calf) questionable for Sunday

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Oct 23 (Field Level Media) - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is questionable for Sunday's game at Las Vegas with a calf injury, head coach Sean McVay said Friday.
Nacua sustained the injury during Thursday's practice and did not participate in Friday's session as the Rams (2-4) prepared to face the Raiders (3-3).
The Rams already are without fellow wideout Davante Adams, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with a ruptured hamstring. Remaining Los Angeles wide receivers include Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels and Alex Bachman.
Nacua, 25, has 37 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown to go with one rushing score in four games this season. He missed two games with a hip/groin injury.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions last season and racked up 1,715 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns in 16 games.
(--Field Level Media)