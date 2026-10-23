Rams WR Puka Nacua (calf) questionable for Sunday

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Oct 23 (Field Level Media) - Los ​Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is questionable for Sunday's ‌game at Las Vegas with a calf injury, ⁠head coach Sean ​McVay said Friday.

Nacua ⁠sustained the injury during Thursday's ‌practice and did ‌not participate in Friday's session as ⁠the Rams (2-4) ⁠prepared to face the Raiders (3-3).

The Rams already are without fellow wideout Davante Adams, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week ‌with a ruptured hamstring. ​Remaining Los Angeles wide receivers include Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels and Alex Bachman.

Nacua, 25, has 37 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown to ​go with one rushing score in ‌four games ‌this ⁠season. He missed two games with a hip/groin injury.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Nacua led the NFL with ‌129 receptions last ​season and racked ‌up 1,715 receiving ⁠yards ​with 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

(--Field Level ​Media)