Rams WR Puka Nacua (calf) questionable for Sunday

Updated - Oct. 23, 2026 at 12:39 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 9:36 a.m.

Field Level Media
 
Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

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Oct 23 (Field Level Media) - Los ​Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is questionable for Sunday's ‌game at Las Vegas with a calf injury, ⁠head coach Sean ​McVay said Friday.

Nacua ⁠sustained the injury during Thursday's ‌practice and did ‌not participate in Friday's session as ⁠the Rams (2-4) ⁠prepared to face the Raiders (3-3).

The Rams already are without fellow wideout Davante Adams, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week ‌with a ruptured hamstring. ​Remaining Los Angeles wide receivers include Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels and Alex Bachman.

Nacua, 25, has 37 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown to ​go with one rushing score in ‌four games ‌this ⁠season. He missed two games with a hip/groin injury.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Nacua led the NFL with ‌129 receptions last ​season and racked ‌up 1,715 receiving ⁠yards ​with 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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