NFL roundup: Falcons harass 49ers into first loss of 2026

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Oct 26 (Field Level Media) - Michael Penix Jr. threw for three touchdowns and the Atlanta Falcons' defense forced four turnovers as they claimed a 29-20 victory on Sunday afternoon to hand the visiting San Francisco 49ers their first loss.

Penix completed 25 of 34 passes for 213 yards while rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels picked off a pass and recovered a fumble in the fourth ​quarter for the Falcons (3-4), who won their first home game of the season. Nick Folk added three field goals.

Brock Purdy hit 27 of 40 passes for 288 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the 49ers (6-1). Christian McCaffrey rushed for 39 yards and one touchdown while catching six passes for 61 yards.

The 49ers built a 14-3 lead on Kaelon Black's 30-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, but the Falcons responded with 23 unanswered points as Penix completed touchdown strikes to Nick Muse, Kyle Pitts Sr. and Drake London.

Giants 27, ‌Titans 21 (OT)

Devin Singletary ran for a 30-yard touchdown to defeat his former team and propel New York to the walkoff victory over host Houston.

J.J. McCarthy completed 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards to win his debut start for the Giants (4-2-1) and his fifth consecutive start overall. Cam Skattebo had 17 carries for 124 yards, including a 42-yard run the play before Singletary's game-winner, and Malik Nabers caught seven passes ⁠for 111 yards.

C.J. Stroud completed 17 of 28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans (2-5), who dropped to 0-4 at home. Woody Marks ​had 19 carries for 66 yards and tight end Dalton Schultz had five catches for 45 yards. Stroud's 3-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson ⁠with 52 seconds left forced overtime.

Steelers 16, Saints 10

Aaron Rodgers broke a tie with Peyton Manning on the all-time touchdown passes list, Jaylen Warren rushed for 101 yards and Pittsburgh defeated New Orleans in the first NFL game played in Paris.

The Steelers (5-2) won their third straight game after shutting out the Saints (2-5) in the second ‌half in Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris. Rodgers broke ‌a tie with Manning for third place on the all-time list when he completed his 540th career touchdown pass to Darnell Washington in the second quarter.

Tyler Shough passed for 278 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Saints, who rushed ⁠for just 18 yards -- 130 fewer than Pittsburgh.

Browns 27, Titans 24

Cleveland kicker Andre Szmyt made up for an earlier miss by nailing the game- winner from 32 yards on the final play of a ⁠victory over Tennessee in Nashville.

After Tennessee tied it 24-24 with 58 seconds remaining on Tony Pollard's third touchdown of the day, Deshaun Watson hit Harold Fannin Jr. for 36 yards with 28 seconds left. Szmyt, who missed from 43 yards in the fourth quarter, booted the winner to keep the Browns (5-2) atop the AFC North.

Watson eclipsed 300 yards for the first time with the Browns as he completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards and an interception. He also rushed for a score. For the Titans (1-6), Pollard carried 25 times for 129 yards.

Dolphins 28, Jets 25

Malik Willis threw two touchdown passes to rookie Caleb Douglas and ran for another to help Miami pick up its first win, beating New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

Willis completed 14 of 21 passes for 208 yards without an interception and rushed for 37 yards on eight attempts to help give head coach Jeff Hafley his first NFL victory. Ollie Gordon II ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as the Dolphins (1-5) rushed for 156 yards overall.

The Jets (2-5) lost for the fifth time in six games and lost their eighth consecutive game against an AFC East opponent. Geno Smith completed 23 ‌of 30 passes for 287 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Smith's third touchdown pass was a 12-yarder to Mason Taylor, who caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Buccaneers 43, Panthers 13

Bucky Irving rushed for 106 ​yards and two touchdowns, Calijah Kancey returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown and Tampa Bay blasted mistake-prone Carolina in Charlotte.

Baker Mayfield was back at quarterback for the Buccaneers (2-5) after missing three games with a dislocated right thumb and had an easy return while completing 7 of 11 passes for 64 yards and one touchdown.

The Panthers (3-3) committed four turnovers and missed an extra-point kick. Bryce Young was 14-of-27 passing for 163 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown, while losing a fumble.

Vikings 16, Colts 10

Kyler Murray passed for 150 yards and a touchdown, and safety Harrison Smith made an interception in the final minutes to preserve a Minnesota victory over Indianapolis in Minneapolis.

T.J. Hockenson had the go-ahead touchdown catch for the Vikings (6-0) early in the fourth quarter. Jordan Mason had a team-high 68 rushing yards, and Justin Jefferson caught four passes for 44 yards on seven targets. Will Reichard made three of four field goal attempts.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown to lead the Colts (2-5). Daniel Jones completed 13 of 22 yards for 108 yards and an interception. Indianapolis fell despite converting 9-of-16 third- and fourth-down chances.

Bengals 35, Ravens 13

Joe Burrow threw four second-half touchdown passes and Cincinnati scored 35 unanswered points to record a victory over host Baltimore.

Burrow completed 16 of 18 passes for 249 yards while leading five touchdown drives in the half as the Bengals (4-2) overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit. Tee Higgins caught six passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Gesicki and ​Drew Sample also caught touchdown passes and Samaje Perine rushed for a score.

Lamar Jackson (ankle) missed his third straight game for the Ravens (4-3). Tyler "Snoop" Huntley completed 23 of 34 passes for a career-high 298 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Zay Flowers had eight catches for 137 yards and one score for Baltimore, which blew a double-digit lead for the second straight week.

Broncos 30, Cardinals 16

Bo Nix threw a ‌touchdown pass and ‌ran 62 yards for another, J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey also scored TDs, ⁠and Denver topped Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Nix finished 15-for-29 passing for 222 yards and also rushed for 73 yards for the Broncos (5-2), who have won three in a row and won three of four games against NFC West opponents.

Jacoby Brissett finished 27-for-48 passing for 272 yards and a touchdown pass to Trey McBride, who had 10 receptions for 111 yards for the Cardinals. Arizona (2-5) has lost 10 straight home games dating back to Sept. 14, 2025.

Rams 35, Raiders 21

Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdowns and visiting Los Angeles built a 28-3 second-quarter lead on its way to victory against slumping Las Vegas.

Stafford completed 23 of 29 passes for 195 yards and an interception as the Rams (3-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. Kyren Williams (16 rushes, 99 yards) and Blake Corum (17 attempts, 93 yards) each scored a touchdown and contributed to Los Angeles' 386 yards of offense.

Kirk Cousins hit 26 of 44 throws for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the Raiders (3-4) dropped their fourth straight ‌game. Las Vegas managed just 48 yards on 17 carries and abandoned the ​run for most of the second half.

Lions 20, Packers 17

Jake Bates kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give host Detroit a victory over Green Bay and snap the Packers' ‌three-game winning streak.

The Lions' Jared Goff passed for 303 yards and two touchdowns, ⁠both to Jameson Williams. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 153 ​yards and Williams hauled in five for 91 yards. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 116 yards on 29 carries for Detroit (4-2).

Jordan Love passed for 274 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Green Bay (4-3). Running back Josh Jacobs, activated off the NFL commissioner's exempt list, rushed for 36 yards and caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown ​in his season debut.

--Field Level Media

(--Field Level Media)