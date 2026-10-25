Losses by No. 2 BYU, 6 other ranked teams should lead to more big changes in AP Top 25

Posted - Oct. 25, 2026 at 4:56 a.m.

Eric OlsonAssociated Press
 
BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker (1) scores a touchdown past Central Florida cornerback Jayden Williams (2) during the first overtime period of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Orlando, Fla.

BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker (1) scores a touchdown past Central Florida cornerback Jayden Williams (2) during the first overtime period of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Week 8 of the college football season was almost as eventful as Week 7 and significant adjustments to The Associated Press Top 25 are likely when the poll is released Sunday afternoon.

No. 2 BYU, No. 7 Mississippi and No. 8 Texas Tech were top-10 teams knocked off, and BYU and Tech were among five teams in the poll that lost to unranked opponents Saturday.

Last week, five of the top seven teams lost on the same day in a regular season for the first time in the poll's 90-year history.

No. 1 Miami took care of business in its first game atop the poll since 2002. The Hurricanes routed Pittsburgh 52-23 behind the prodigious production of Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney.

BYU's 39-31 double-overtime loss at UCF cleared the way for No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia — all idle — to each move up a spot.

Then it could get tricky for voters. Much depends on how far BYU drops following its first loss, which came on the road a week after it knocked off then-No. 2 Notre Dame. It also will be interesting to see how No. 6 Indiana is judged for its unimpressive offensive performance in a 13-6 overtime win at unranked Michigan.

No. 9 UCLA, which beat Michigan State to improve to 7-0, would have its highest ranking since 2015 if it moves up two spots and highest since 2001 if it moves up three.

No. 10 Utah, which has won 13 straight after beating No. 14 Houston, also should get a promotion. No. 12 Kentucky is in line to earn its first top-10 ranking in four years after beating Vanderbilt.

No. 15 Iowa and No. 16 Southern California will drop after road losses. Minnesota knocked off the Hawkeyes, and Wisconsin beat the Trojans.

Oklahoma State, which beat Colorado soundly, is set to return to the rankings if a spot opens. New Mexico could be in line for its first-ever ranking after defeating North Dakota State in a key Mountain West game.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  