KSL Sports Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 8 of college football

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SALT LAKE CITY — So ... who saw the chaos of last weekend coming?

While the upcoming slate of games isn't expected to be as dramatic, there's no telling how the games will actually play out. But you still have to try to predict them, and there's some intriguing matchups for you to check out.

Coming off a statement win over Notre Dame, BYU has to travel across the country to face an unpredictable UCF team. The Knights haven't been consistent this season, but is Saturday a trap setting for the Cougars?

We remain in the Big 12 with a matchup between Kansas State and Arizona State, and then see Utah State travel to Texas to take on Texas State in a game Aggies fans don't seem to optimistic about this season.

And then there's the exciting matchup between FBS newcomer North Dakota State taking on a hot New Mexico team looking to position itself for a spot in the College Football Playoff conversation.

The night closes out with a top-15 matchup between Utah and Houston in what will almost certainly have conference title game implications. Will the spotlight of ESPn "College GameDay" be a distraction, or set the stage for Utah's push to the top?

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.