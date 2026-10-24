Knicks try to clear up 'misinformation' about rings, say employees will get them in 4-6 weeks

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NEW YORK — The New York Knicks sought to clear up what they said is "misinformation" regarding the awarding of their championship rings, saying Saturday that employees who were always supposed to get them will do so in about a month.

Madison Square Garden again conceded that using an email regarding the selection of rings to train staffers about cybersecurity was a mistake, though "reminding our employees to protect our IP was not."

It was the second straight day the NBA champions responded to criticism of their distribution of the jewelry they earned after winning their first title since 1973.

Players were awarded their rings Tuesday night before the Knicks opened the season against the Philadelphia 76ers. But The Athletic reported later in the week that assistant coaches did not get theirs.

Madison Square Garden responded to that Friday by saying more than 275 employees were already set to be gifted rings, worth more than $3.7 million.

"There is a great deal of misinformation regarding the championship rings. The plan has always been to distribute more than 275 rings and jewelry to the people in the organization who were part of last season's success," an MSG spokesperson said Saturday. "As is common with many teams, the players were always supposed to get their rings as part of the opening night ceremony and then everyone else will receive theirs in about 4-6 weeks."

The Athletic report also said that in September, MSG employees received an email reading: "Congratulations, your Employee Championship Ring is here." It showed a graphic with two ring styles that could be selected, but those who clicked on the link at the bottom of the email were forced to attend a mandatory cybersecurity class.

"Regarding the phishing email, the process of securing and reminding our employees to protect our IP was not a mistake but the choice to use the ring to do so was a mistake and we apologize to our employees and the fans," MSG said.

"Winning the championship was a great moment for all New Yorkers. Those who choose to focus on the negative are missing the joy that comes with the team's accomplishment."

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