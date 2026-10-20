LeBron James is set to open his 24th season in New York when his 76ers visit the Knicks

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NEW YORK — There was a plausible scenario where LeBron James would open his record 24th NBA season at Madison Square Garden — only in a New York Knicks uniform.

His agent, Rich Paul, said over the summer the Knicks would have been James' first choice in free agency had New York not won its first NBA championship since 1973 last season.

It's the thrill of the chase, to end a championship drought — much like he did in Cleveland — that in part drives James to keep playing after racking up a list of accomplishments unrivaled by his modern-day peers.

It's why James is opening the season Tuesday night at "The World's Most Famous Arena" wearing No. 23 for the Philadelphia 76ers instead of the home team.

While the spotlight is on the Knicks ahead of the game as they raise their championship banner, all eyes will be on James once the ball tips as he makes his debut with the Sixers.

The 76ers get a first look at the potent lineup they put together this summer in hopes of winning their first NBA title since 1983. James and fellow All-Star newcomer Jaylen Brown will start alongside holdovers Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

There are some natural questions on how that All-Star starting four plus Edgecombe will coexist when all have been the primary ball handlers on their respective teams in the past. Who gets the ball in crunch time? Who has to sacrifice the most? Who has the most to gain?

Watching the answers unfold in real time will be fascinating for the Sixers and their fans.

"We're just getting together," James said after the Sixers' preseason finale. "It's not going to be perfect. We've got some things to build on."

The offseason all the way through the countdown to the Sixers' home opener Thursday against Cleveland has been nothing but a swirl of excitement in Philadelphia. James jerseys are flying off the racks. Murals of him have popped up all over the city. He drew more than 10,000 fans to a public scrimmage and preseason games sold out. There's a public fascination with his helicopter rides from New Jersey to New York.

Even his younger teammates admit to being a bit awestruck when they first met James.

Knicks coach Mike Brown — set to enjoy a championship celebration ahead of the game — has one of the longer professional relationships in the NBA with James. Brown coached the Cavaliers from 2005 through 2010 until he was fired, but the duo led the franchise to the NBA Finals in 2007.

Brown said at the Knicks' preseason game earlier this month in Philadelphia that it was easy to be awed by all that James has accomplished.

"Year 24 is insane," Brown said. "It's unheard of. It's not human. People talk about (Victor Wembanyama) being not human because of what he can do for his size. You kind of throw LeBron in that category because of his durability and still doing it at the age that he has at a high level. It's amazing to watch."

A four-time NBA champion with three teams, James is already the NBA's career scoring leader. The leader in games, minutes, field goals and field goals attempted, too.

There's not much left for him to accomplish, except win that fifth ring.

Philadelphia is waiting.

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