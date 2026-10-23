Mavericks awaiting update on star Cooper Flagg (shoulder)

Updated - Oct. 24, 2026 at 12:33 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 9:32 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) passes the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) passes the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images (REUTERS)

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Oct 24 (Field Level Media) - The prognosis for Dallas forward ​Cooper Flagg, who exited the Mavericks' Friday game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis due to left shoulder ‌soreness, was unclear following the contest.

"He'll be evaluated in the next couple of ⁠days," Mavericks coach Dusty May ​said.

As for whether Flagg would ⁠require an MRI, May added, "I really don't know. I ‌saw him in ‌the locker room, he's in good spirits. We'll know ⁠in the next couple days ⁠what's next."

Flagg, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, took a hard foul late in the second quarter and did not return to action.

With 59.7 seconds left in the first half, Indiana's Aaron Nesmith challenged Flagg's dunk attempt ‌from behind, sending Flagg sprawling to ​the floor. After a review, Nesmith was assessed a flagrant-1 foul.

Naji Marshall rushed in and shoved Nesmith, resulting in technical fouls for both players. Dallas carried a 77-43 lead into the locker room.

"Nesmith's a great guy," May said following the Mavericks' 121-105 win. "Heck of a player. I've known ​him since he was in high school. An unfortunate play. ‌Hopefully Coop's fine, ‌but obviously ⁠it's something we wish wouldn't have happened."

Flagg notched 14 points, six assists and five rebounds in 17 minutes of first- half play before being ruled out.

The 19-year-old registered 32 points ‌and five rebounds in ​the Mavericks' season-opening loss to the ‌Houston Rockets. He ⁠averaged 21.0 ​points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 70 games last season.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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