Helicopters to spray for cheatgrass, seed land near Bear Lake

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BEAR LAKE, Idaho — Low-flying helicopters will apply herbicide and seed designated areas near Bear Lake later this month as the Bureau of Land Management and Idaho Department of Fish and Game work to control invasive grasses, restore habitat and reduce wildfire risk.

The operation is scheduled for Oct. 25-31 in portions of Game Management Unit 76 near Mahogany Ridge and Bear Lake, weather and wind conditions permitting, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Treatments target invasive cheatgrass

The BLM, in partnership with Idaho Fish and Game, will reseed private and public land that was treated for cheatgrass last year. Additional public land will receive treatments targeting cheatgrass and other noxious weeds.

Cheatgrass is an invasive annual grass that competes with native vegetation and can contribute to wildfire risk. The agencies say controlling it can give native plants time to recover and compete with invasive vegetation, improving habitat for big game and other wildlife.

Fall is the most effective time to treat cheatgrass while minimizing impacts to desirable native plants, according to Idaho Fish and Game. The agency also says the benefits of the treatments can last several years.

What hunters and recreationists should know

The low-level helicopter flights may temporarily affect hunters and other people recreating in the area, Idaho Fish and Game said.

The helicopter can be identified by large spray booms extending from both sides of the aircraft. The agency says the treatments are intended to provide long-term benefits for wildlife while helping reduce future wildfire risk.

For more information, contact the BLM Pocatello Field Office at 208-478-6340 or the Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Regional Office at 208-232-4703.