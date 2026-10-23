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Oct 23 — Sam Altman-led OpenAI said on Friday it had ​resumed reinforcement learning training and internal use of its most advanced AI solutions after ‌it tightened security controls and barred internet access for frontier-model ⁠training.

Concerns are mounting over ​the ability of increasingly ⁠capable AI agents to identify and exploit ‌software flaws, including ‌in guardrails.

• OpenAI had halted training and evaluation ⁠of its most ⁠capable models after an internal research model briefly exploited a misconfiguration to gain limited internet access on September 2, it said in a blog post

• The ChatGPT maker resumed reinforcement learning ‌training and internal inference ​of its frontier models on October 1 after implementing additional safeguards

• It has launched a campaign to probe its research infrastructure for vulnerabilities that could allow models to escape isolated computing environments, OpenAI said

• AI safety evaluators METR ​and Redwood Research said on Thursday they found ‌several new vulnerabilities ‌in ⁠OpenAI's internal system

• The company has been conducting a broad review of its AI models' activity after the accidental Hugging Face hacking

• OpenAI informed ‌more than 100 organizations ​about incidents of unauthorized ‌activity tied to ⁠its AI ​agents

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Pooja Desai)