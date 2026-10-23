Bears TE Cole Kmet (knee) to miss rest of season

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Oct 23 (Field Level Media) - Chicago Bears tight end ​Cole Kmet is going on injured reserve with a season- ending knee injury, head coach ‌Ben Johnson confirmed on Friday.

Kmet was carted off the field in ⁠the fourth quarter of ​Thursday night's 30-24 home victory ⁠against the New England Patriots. He grabbed his ‌right knee after ‌being tackled low following an 8-yard catch and ⁠finished with three receptions ⁠for 28 yards.

"He's a big part of our heartbeat," Johnson said. "It stinks. I hate it."

Kmet, 27, had 10 receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown in seven games (three starts) this season. He has ‌one season left on a ​four-year, $50 million contract extension signed in July 2023.

Drafted by Chicago in the second round out of Notre Dame in 2020, Kmet has collected 298 catches for 3,026 yards and 22 TDs in 107 career games (94 starts).

Johnson said Kmet's absence is an ​opportunity for 2026 third-round pick Sam Roush to step ‌up. Roush, 23, ‌has ⁠three catches for 33 yards in seven games this season for the Bears (5-2).

"We'll be able to see the player that we drafted," Johnson said. "We had high ‌hopes when we took ​him. ... I'm confident in what ‌he's going to ⁠be able ​to do for us back half of the season."

(--Field ​Level Media)