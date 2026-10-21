Giants QB J.J. McCarthy to start vs. Texans

Updated - Oct. 21, 2026 at 1:37 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 11:57 a.m.

Field Level Media
 
Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) throws a pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium.

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) throws a pass during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

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Oct 21 (Field Level Media) - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy will ​get the nod over Jameis Winston to start the New York Giants' game against the ‌host Houston Texans on Sunday, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

The start ⁠would be McCarthy's first ​since the Giants (3-2-1) acquired ⁠him from the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28 ‌for a fifth-round ‌pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

McCarthy replaced Winston ⁠in the fourth quarter ⁠of New York's 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. The former completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards and led three scoring drives.

Signed to a two-year, $13 million contract ‌extension prior to the season, Winston ​started the previous four games for the Giants in place of the injured Jaxson Dart.

Winston, 32, has completed 57.0% of his passes for 957 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in five games this season.

McCarthy, 23, has connected on ​57.2% of his passes for 1,875 yards with 12 ‌touchdowns and 13 ‌interceptions ⁠in 12 career games (10 starts) with the Vikings and Giants.

He was selected by the Vikings with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He ‌also won a ​national championship at Michigan while ‌playing for Harbaugh's ⁠brother, Jim, ​now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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