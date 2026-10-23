Jaguar to recall about 94,000 US vehicles over rearview camera issue, NHTSA says

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Oct 23 — Jaguar Land Rover ​will recall 93,997 vehicles in the United ‌States as the rearview camera image ⁠may ​fail to ⁠appear on the display, ‌the US National ‌Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ⁠said ⁠on Friday.

Here are some more details:

• NHTSA said insufficient drain holes may trap water in the ‌rearview camera ​and damage it.

• The recall affects certain 2022-2026 Land Rover Range Rover vehicles, according to the auto safety regulator.

• ​Dealers will drill ‌additional ‌drain holes ⁠in the underside of the tailgate trim and replace the camera ‌if needed, NHTSA ​said.

(Reporting by ‌Sumedha ⁠Mukherjee ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak ​Dasgupta)