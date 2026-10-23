Jaguar to recall about 94,000 US vehicles over rearview camera issue, NHTSA says

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Oct 23 — Jaguar Land Rover will recall 93,997 vehicles in the United States as the rearview camera image may fail to appear on the display, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.
Here are some more details:
• NHTSA said insufficient drain holes may trap water in the rearview camera and damage it.
• The recall affects certain 2022-2026 Land Rover Range Rover vehicles, according to the auto safety regulator.
• Dealers will drill additional drain holes in the underside of the tailgate trim and replace the camera if needed, NHTSA said.
(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
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