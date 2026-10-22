Australian TV reporter recalls 'terrifying' rescue of man from sinking car

Updated - Oct. 22, 2026 at 6:55 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 6:54 p.m.

Stefica BikeshReuters
 
Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter, Will Murray (R), and a bystander (L) help the driver of a vehicle sinking in floodwater, in Morayfield, Queensland, Australia, October 22, 2026 in this still image from video. Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Handout via REUTERS

Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter, Will Murray (R), and a bystander (L) help the driver of a vehicle sinking in floodwater, in Morayfield, Queensland, Australia, October 22, 2026 in this still image from video. Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Handout via REUTERS (REUTERS)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SYDNEY, Oct 23 — An Australian television reporter who rescued a ​man from a car as it was engulfed by floodwaters said on Friday it was terrifying to watch ‌someone almost drown but added "there are few better feelings" than saving a person's ⁠life.

Will Murray, a journalist with ​public broadcaster the Australian Broadcasting ⁠Corporation, was reporting on flooding north of the city ‌of Brisbane in Queensland ‌state on Thursday, when a man drove a four-wheel ⁠drive through floodwater. It then ⁠stalled and started to sink.

"It was terrifying. Like, the thought of watching someone drown was just, you know, I can see why people would sort of freeze up, because it is just horrifying to watch someone in distress ‌like that," Murray told Reuters.

Murray and ​bystander Daniel Hainey swam out to the car and pulled the driver from the vehicle, moments before it was completely submerged.

Murray didn't get the survivor's name or number, but said he hoped the man was doing well.

"You know, we had a big old hug after we got him ​out, and that was just one of the best moments of ‌my life, I ‌have ⁠to say, just the relief of seeing him safe and well. That was enough for me," Murray said.

Emergency services in south-east Queensland responded to hundreds of distress calls on Thursday and ‌Friday after more than ​200 mm (7.9 inches) of rain ‌caused flash flooding that ⁠closed roads ​and schools.

(Reporting by Stefica Bikesh in SydneyEditing by Alasdair Pal and ​Lincoln Feast.)

Photos

Most recent World stories

Related topics

World
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  