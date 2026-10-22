Australian TV reporter recalls 'terrifying' rescue of man from sinking car

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SYDNEY, Oct 23 — An Australian television reporter who rescued a ​man from a car as it was engulfed by floodwaters said on Friday it was terrifying to watch ‌someone almost drown but added "there are few better feelings" than saving a person's ⁠life.

Will Murray, a journalist with ​public broadcaster the Australian Broadcasting ⁠Corporation, was reporting on flooding north of the city ‌of Brisbane in Queensland ‌state on Thursday, when a man drove a four-wheel ⁠drive through floodwater. It then ⁠stalled and started to sink.

"It was terrifying. Like, the thought of watching someone drown was just, you know, I can see why people would sort of freeze up, because it is just horrifying to watch someone in distress ‌like that," Murray told Reuters.

Murray and ​bystander Daniel Hainey swam out to the car and pulled the driver from the vehicle, moments before it was completely submerged.

Murray didn't get the survivor's name or number, but said he hoped the man was doing well.

"You know, we had a big old hug after we got him ​out, and that was just one of the best moments of ‌my life, I ‌have ⁠to say, just the relief of seeing him safe and well. That was enough for me," Murray said.

Emergency services in south-east Queensland responded to hundreds of distress calls on Thursday and ‌Friday after more than ​200 mm (7.9 inches) of rain ‌caused flash flooding that ⁠closed roads ​and schools.

(Reporting by Stefica Bikesh in SydneyEditing by Alasdair Pal and ​Lincoln Feast.)