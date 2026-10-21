Comcast plans significant job cuts, Bloomberg News reports

Updated - Oct. 21, 2026 at 5:56 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 5:24 p.m.

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The Comcast logo appears in this illustration taken August 18, 2025.

The Comcast logo appears in this illustration taken August 18, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Oct 21 — Comcast Corp is planning a ​significant number of job cuts as part of a restructuring ‌of its cable-TV, broadband and wireless businesses, ⁠Bloomberg News reported ​on Wednesday, citing ⁠people familiar with the plan.

• ‌The cuts, ‌aimed at creating a nimble workforce ⁠and freeing ⁠up cash for investments, could start being announced in a matter of weeks, the report said, without revealing how many jobs ‌were at stake

• Comcast ​did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours

• The report comes months after Comcast said it will split into two ​publicly traded companies through a ‌spinoff of ‌NBCUniversal ⁠and Sky, under pressure from streaming rivals and industry consolidation

• The company had about 179,000 employees as ‌of December 31, ​2025

(Reporting by Rodrigo ‌Ramirez in ⁠Mexico ​City; Editing by Diti Pujara and Subhranshu ​Sahu)

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