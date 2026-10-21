Comcast plans significant job cuts, Bloomberg News reports

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Oct 21 — Comcast Corp is planning a significant number of job cuts as part of a restructuring of its cable-TV, broadband and wireless businesses, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plan.
• The cuts, aimed at creating a nimble workforce and freeing up cash for investments, could start being announced in a matter of weeks, the report said, without revealing how many jobs were at stake
• Comcast did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours
• The report comes months after Comcast said it will split into two publicly traded companies through a spinoff of NBCUniversal and Sky, under pressure from streaming rivals and industry consolidation
• The company had about 179,000 employees as of December 31, 2025
(Reporting by Rodrigo Ramirez in Mexico City; Editing by Diti Pujara and Subhranshu Sahu)