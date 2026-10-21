Subtropical Storm Josephine forms off Mid-Atlantic coast

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Subtropical Storm Josephine just formed off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic, but will largely be nothing more than a nuisance for coastal areas as it moves north.

The storm is 265 miles south of Nantucket and has nearly 65 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Josephine is the 10th named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, which continues to run well behind schedule.

The 10th named storm typically forms in late September, but a powerful El Niño has helped suppress storm activity in the Atlantic this season.

Josephine is expected to remain well off the East Coast while tracking northeast Thursday before dissipating this weekend.

Subtropical storms share some characteristics with tropical systems, including drawing energy from warm ocean water, but also have features of non-tropical storms like nor'easters.

The distinction makes little difference when it comes to impacts: Subtropical storms can still bring strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding.

Some strengthening is expected over the next 36 hours, with hurricane-force winds by late Thursday as Josephine becomes a post-tropical storm.

Fortunately, most of Josephine's wind and rain are expected to remain over the open Atlantic. Breezy to windy conditions will continue to impact parts of the East Coast through Thursday, particularly Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Coastal flooding is also possible around high tide from the Mid-Atlantic to Cape Cod through Friday.

With most of the rain staying offshore, much of the East Coast is expected to remain dry through the end of the week and into the weekend. Some wind-driven rain could reach Cape Cod Wednesday night into Thursday morning.